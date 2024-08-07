An incident report, obtained by Judicial Watch, reveals that one of the two Jordanian illegal aliens — accused of trying to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico in Prince William County, Virginia, in May — “was on a terror watch list.”

Judicial Watch obtained the incident report, filed by Marine Base Quantico to Marine Headquarters, through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. According to the report, on May 3, 32-year-old Hasan Yousef Hamdan and 28-year-old Mohammad Khair Dabous drove a truck to the base’s main gate and claimed they were making a delivery to Quantico Town’s post office.

Hamdan and Dabous did not have credentials to enter the base. Despite orders to stop, the report alleges that the pair tried to breach the base. Hamdan, according to the report, only had a Jordanian passport on his person.

Both illegal aliens were taken into custody and charged with trying to breach the base. The following month, Hamdan and Dabous were allowed to post bail by a federal immigration judge so long as they agreed to steer clear of military bases and appear in immigration court at a later date.

At the time of the incident, Hamdan had illegally crossed the United States-Mexico border into the sanctuary state of California just 20 days prior. After being briefly detained, Hamdan was released from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody and given a court date in 2026.

The report states that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent confirmed to the Marine Criminal Investigations Division (CID) that Hamdan “was on a terror watch list.” ICE officials have since said Hamdan is not a national security risk.

Meanwhile, Dabous was first allowed to enter the U.S. in September 2022 on an F-1 student visa. That visa expired in January 2023, but he never self-deported from the U.S., thus becoming an illegal alien.

Soon after the incident, Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee announced they were opening a probe into the case and requested several documents from DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray.

It is unclear if either agency has complied with the request.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.