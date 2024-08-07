Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) requested the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) divulge all correspondence referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as the “Border Czar,” Breitbart News exclusively learned Wednesday.

The establishment media labeled Harris the “border czar” at least eight times since President Joe Biden charged Harris in March 2021 “to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border.”

After Harris appeared to become the Democrats’ de facto presidential nominee, PolitiFact alleged Harris’s designation as the “border czar” was “mostly false.” In turn, Axios changed its tune in July by claiming Harris “never actually had” the title. It previously reported on April 14, 2021, that Harris was “appointed by Biden as border czar” to visit Mexico and Guatemala to address border crossings.

“The Trump campaign and Republicans have tagged Harris repeatedly with the ‘border czar’ title — which she never actually had,” Axios posted on X. The reversal caused X to post a community note on Axios’s post:

To clarify the confusion, Gaetz wrote a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas demanding he uncover all communication at the agency using the terms “czar,” “border,” “migration,” or “immigration” when referring to Harris:

(1) all communications between the Office of the Vice President and any employee (including detailees) of the Department of Homeland Security, between March 24, 2021 and March 24, 2022, using the term “czar,” “border,” “migration,” or “immigration”; (2) any communications of the Department of Homeland Security (including detailees), between March 24, 2021 and March 24, 2022, referring to Vice President Kamala Harris or the Office of the Vice President as “czar” or “lead,” or otherwise in any formal or informal chain-of-command related to border-policy issues; and (3) any internal Department of Homeland Security directives or guidance, from 2021 to the present, referring to the Vice President or the Office of the Vice President as having any formal or informal clearance, approval, or stakeholder input on departmental decisions.

Gaetz requested Mayorkas provide the information by August 30, 2024.

Rep. Gaetz Letter to DHS on Border Czar by Breitbart News on Scribd

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.