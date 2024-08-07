NPR: Democrats Embrace ‘Tampon Tim’ Walz Nickname

But Republicans appear to be taking issue with the wording of the legislation, which says the products must be available “to all menstruating students in restrooms regularly used by students.” Some Minnesota Republicans initially tried to limit the initiative to female-assigned and gender-neutral bathrooms, but were unsuccessful. Even the author of that amendment ultimately voted for the final version of the bill, saying his family members “felt like it was an important issue I should support.” The bill’s inclusive language reflects that not all people who menstruate are women, and not all women get periods, which was important to those who lobbied for the legislation.

Regardless, Democrats in some circles appear to be embracing the moniker “Tampon Tim.” For instance, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said, “How nice of the Trump camp to help publicize Gov. Tim Walz’s compassionate and common-sense policy of providing free menstrual products to students in Minnesota public schools! Let’s do this everywhere.”

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist, the chief sponsor of the bill in the Minnesota state House, defended the legislation on Wednesday with the hashtag #TamponTim.

“This law exemplifies what we can accomplish when we listen to students to address their needs,” she wrote. “Excited to see MN representation at the top of the ticket!”

Former Georgia State Rep. Bee Nguyen said, “Period poverty is a real thing – students miss school because of lack of access to menstrual products. As a former teacher, Walz understands how his impacts educational outcomes, just like he knows how hunger impacts learning. This makes me an even bigger fan of Tampon Tim.

One columnist for the Washington Post even put forward the claim that young boys with tampons or pads in their backpacks would be “King Stud” in high school.

“Since #TamponTim is trending I’ll point out that in high school, any boy who casually was like “Oh you got ur period? I stashed a pad from the bathroom in my backpack in case one of my friends needed it” — that boy would be king stud. That boy would be drowning in prom invites,” she wrote on X, prompting mockery.

