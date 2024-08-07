Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) said that he “got far more” out of his military service than the United States military “got out” of him.

During an interview with MPR News in October 2018, Walz admitted that he had not seen combat, but added that he had received “far more out of the military than they got” from him, such as “leadership opportunities.”

“I know that there are certainly folks that did far more than I did,” Walz said. “I know that. I willingly say that I got far more out of the military than they got out of me, from the GI Bill to leadership opportunities to everything else.”

The outlet notes that “during his two decades, Walz was part of flood fights, responded to tornadoes and spent months on active duty deployed overseas.”

Walz, who was recently announced to be Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, has come under fire from veterans and other people accusing him of stolen valor.

A recent viral video shows Walz claiming that he had served in war, although he has never served in combat.

I spent 25 years in the Army, and I hunt….. I’ve been voting for common sense legislation that protests the Second Amendment, but we can do background checks. We can do CDC research… We can make sure that those weapons of war that I carried in war is the only place where those weapons are at.

Gov. @Tim_Walz: I spent 25 years in the Army and I hunt. I’ve been voting for common sense legislation that protects the Second Amendment, but we can do background checks. We can research the impacts of gun violence. We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war,… pic.twitter.com/3IVaXi2RP2 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 6, 2024

It has also been reported that in the biography on his website, Walz listed having a higher rank than the one he had when he retired from the U.S. military.

As Breitbart News previously explained:

Walz served in the Minnesota Army National Guard and retired at the rank of master sergeant, or an E-8. However, on his official website bio, he lists a higher rank that he served at for a short period that ultimately was rescinded, as he did not complete all the requirements to serve at that rank. However, his bio implies that he retired at the rank of command sergeant major, or an E-9.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre avoided questions regarding accusations of Walz’s stolen valor.