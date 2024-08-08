Exclusive — Karoline Leavitt: Harris-Walz the ‘Most Far-Left Ticket We’ve Ever Had’

Vice President Kamala Harris refraining from choosing Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) as her running mate shows how the Democrat Party has become a “cabal of just antisemitic, anti-Israel radicals,” and the Harris-Walz ticket is the “most far-left ticket we’ve ever had,” Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Leavitt said it was “surprising” that Harris did not choose Shapiro — whom she described as an “obvious” choice — as her running mate, given his ability to help sway Pennsylvania in the Democrats’ direction. However, one concern that continued to arise was the fact that Shapiro is Jewish and holds pro-Israel views, which turn off key voting blocs Democrats need to appeal to.

“We were surprised, for sure. Nevertheless, we were ready with opposition research on all of these guys,” she said, explaining that Democrat vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz’s (MN) record is “deep.”

“I will tell you, there is a lot that we look forward to exposing about his record to the American people,” she began, confirming that former President Donald Trump’s seemingly random Truth Social post with the words “THANK YOU!” was in response to Harris choosing Walz as her running mate.

“He is a radical, and I think that Kamala Harris not choosing Josh Shapiro does show that the Democrat Party truly has become this cabal of just antisemitic, anti-Israel radicals,” Leavitt continued. “That is why she did not choose Josh Shapiro. Let’s just be honest about it.”

“She went with Walz because he’s just as dangerously liberal as she is, and it is the most far-left ticket we’ve ever had in American history now,” she added.

