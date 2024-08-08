House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) is investigating Vice President Kamala Harris’s role purportedly as the nation’s “border czar” and related to the “worst border crisis in American history” under President Joe Biden.

This week, Comer sent a letter to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner Troy Miller requesting all documents and communications between the agency and Harris’s office that relate to the United States-Mexico border or illegal immigration.

“Since the Biden-Harris Administration assumed office, there have been more than 8 million illegal aliens encountered entering the country through the southwest border and over 1.6 million ‘got-aways,'” Comer writes.

“The Committee seeks to understand whether Vice President Harris has ‘done anything’ to address the worst border crisis in American history,” Comer continues:

On March 24, 2021, President Biden tasked Vice President Harris with “stemming the migration to our southern border.” The media anointed her the Administration’s “border czar” … the mass illegal migration under the Biden-Harris Administration has contributed to murders, sexual assaults, and serious bodily injuries committed against numerous Americans at the hands of illegal aliens. [Emphasis added] … Instead of focusing on the southwest border, through which millions of illegal aliens have been let into the country by the Biden-Harris Administration, Vice President Harris focused on the purported “root causes of irregular migration” from Central America. Central to Vice President Harris’s root causes initiative is an effort “to provide $4 billion to the region over four years.” Vice President Harris has traveled to Central America — to Mexico and Guatemala in 2021 and to Honduras in 2022 — more than she has traveled to our own southern border … Vice President Harris’s root causes approach to solving the border crisis has been an abject failure as encounters at the southwest border remain high. [Emphasis added]

Comer writes that “it is unclear what actions, if any, Vice President Harris has taken to fix the border crisis,” noting that one Border Patrol agent told the committee that Harris “hasn’t literally done anything” and that “She came to the border once and we sanitized all the aliens out of there to make it look good.”

Harris, for years, has been critical of enforcing federal immigration law. In 2018, Comer notes, Harris suggested that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — the agency tasked with arresting and deporting illegal aliens from the U.S. — ought to be torn down and rebuilt “from scratch.”

Likewise, Harris has long opposed constructing a wall along the southern border, even as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has found that a border wall is the most effective tool to reduce illegal immigration.

While running for president in 2020, Harris said she supported decriminalizing illegal border crossings and backed amnesty for the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens who are residing in the U.S.

Comer is asking that communications and documents related to Harris’s role at the border and illegal immigration be turned over to the committee no later than August 20.

Already, the House has passed a resolution condemning Harris’s purported role as “border czar,” while Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) has introduced articles of impeachment against Harris, accusing her of failing to uphold federal immigration law.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.