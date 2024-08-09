A significant majority of U.S. voters continue to show strong support for the Jewish State over Hamas, with most demanding the removal of the Islamic terrorist organization from Gaza and advocating for conditional ceasefires based on key concessions, according to a Harvard CAPS / Harris poll.

Conducted last month, the poll reveals a robust pro-Israel stance among American voters amidst the ongoing conflict with Hamas that began after the worst massacre in Israel’s history on October 7, when some 3,000 terrorists attacked Israel, killing festival-goers and torturing, raping, executing, and kidnapping Jewish residents in nearby towns.

Latest Harvard Harris Poll is Out! Poll Results: Americans Support Israel – 7 in 10 voters (70%) only favor a conditional ceasefire with Hxmas based on the release of hostages and Hamas leaving power.

– 30% of voters favor an unconditional ceasefire that would leave everyone… pic.twitter.com/V0Pr7FHB6S — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 8, 2024

The survey of nearly 2,200 U.S. voters shows that 7 in 10 voters only favor a conditional ceasefire with Hamas contingent on the release of hostages, as well as the terror group vacating power in Gaza.

Further, an overwhelming 82% of voters believe that Hamas should be completely removed from Gaza, reflecting a strong desire for decisive action against the U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

The sentiment aligns with the larger support for Israel’s military operations in the region, with 72% of voters backing continued Israeli operations in Rafah, a key area of conflict in the coastal enclave.

The poll, whose results are nationally representative and adjusted for various demographics to match population proportions, also highlights voter attitudes towards the broader regional conflict, particularly in northern Israel.

Approximately two-thirds of voters believe that Israel should retaliate if Hezbollah continues its rocket attacks, signaling strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against hostile actions from neighboring terror groups.

While the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict has prompted widespread international debate, with many nations and organizations calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, the recent poll reveals that U.S. voters largely support Israel’s military strategy, favoring conditional ceasefires and the removal of Hamas.

The mob is loud, obnoxious, and entirely unrepresentative of the American people who overwhelmingly support Israel and believe the Jewish state is trying to avoid civilian casualties as it fights terrorists. Findings from the new Harvard Harris poll ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uG6dglQRAo — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) August 8, 2024

It also demonstrates that while anti-Israel sentiments tend to be amplified, suggestive of declining support, the majority of Americans still firmly back the Jewish State — a democratic ally against terrorism.