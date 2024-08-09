RNC, JD Vance Blast Kamala Harris for Hiding from Media

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) are blasting Vice President Kamala Harris for failing to hold a press conference since taking the mantle from President Joe Biden and running for president in his place— a feat completed without the help of actual voters.

“DAY 19: Kamala hasn’t done a single interview nor press conference since she forced Biden off the ticket,” RNC Research observed on X, blasting Harris for using the same “recycled teleprompter speech over and over again.”

Indeed, Harris has continued to use virtually the same speech for different audiences, adding fuel to the fire as critics say she is avoiding press conferences and interviews because she is so terrible off-script. Breitbart News provided a few examples, beginning with an excerpt from a speech she delivered in Philadelphia:

Now, many of you know, before I was elected Vice President or elected a United States Senator, I was an elected attorney general, and before that, elected district attorney. [Applause] And before that, I was a courtroom prosecutor. [Applause] So in those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds. [Applause] Predators who abused women. [Boos] Fraudsters who scammed consumers. [Boos] Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. [Boos] So hear me when I say — [applause] — I know Donald Trump’s type. Here is what she said in Wilmington: As many of you know, before I was elected as Vice President, before I was elected as United States Senator, I was the elected Attorney General as I’ve mentioned to California, and before that I was a courtroom prosecutor. In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump’s type. Here is what she said Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan: As many of you know, before I was elected Vice President, before I was elected as a U.S. Senator, I was elected attorney general, and before that, elected district attorney, and before that, I was a courtroom prosecutor. [Applause] In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Scammers who broke the rules for personal gain. [Boos] So hear me, Detroit, when I say, I know Donald Trump’s type!

WATCH — Teleprompter Champion: Watch Kamala Use the Exact Same Script Over and Over Again

Vance, former President Donald Trump’s running mate, is also calling out Harris for failing to do sit-down interviews or press conferences since Democrats coronated her. On Thursday, Vance noted the contrast between Trump — who held a press conference and took a variety of questions — and Harris.

“President Trump is taking questions from reporters as Kamala Harris hides behind a teleprompter. It’s been 18 days since she answered real questions from the media,” he wrote, adding, “#wheresKamala.”

Ironically, Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign reportedly “declined requests for comment” about when Harris will stop ignoring or declining the requests for comment from the media.

Vance told Breitbart News Saturday that Harris is actively hiding from the media on purpose.

“She’s fine if you put her in front of the teleprompter and tell her what to say. But she actually has to answer questions based purely on her own knowledge and interest in policy. Then it becomes a bit of a disaster,” Vance said, adding, “I think when she does go out and talk to people, the fact that she’s not ready to be president is obvious for all to see.”

Harris, he continued, has “basically pursued a strategy of hiding from the press in the hope that people don’t realize how ill-prepared she is and how bad her ideas are for the country.”