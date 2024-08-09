Ted Cruz: It Is ‘Striking’ Kamala Harris Has Yet to Hold a Press Conference

It is absolutely “striking” that Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to hold a press conference since Democrat leaders coronated her to run at the top of their ticket, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said during his latest episode of Verdict.

“It is striking that we are weeks into her campaign, and she’s done none,” Cruz said, discussing Harris’s refusal to hold a press conference since taking the reins from President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race.

Cruz predicted that Harris will eventually engage in some softball interviews with friendly media, but even that has yet to happen.

RELATED — Trump: Kamala Stabbed Joe in the Back, “She Got No Votes”

<p><img src=

” data-mce-resize=”false” data-mce-placeholder=”1″ alt=”” data-mce-src=”https://www.breitbart.com/wp-content/plugins/jw-video-editor-preview/img/play6.png” data-mce-style=”background: linear-gradient(rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.65),rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.65)),url(‘https://content.jwplatform.com/thumbs/DqgCynFk-720.jpg’);”>

Cruz joked, concluding that Harris is hiding just like Biden hid in the 2020 presidential campaign:

Now look — I fully expect she’s going to get a couple of servile journalists to come up and give her some softball interview, and tell her, ‘Madam, Vice President, tell us now. And this is the really important question the American people want to know, are you more beautiful or are you more brilliant? How do you answer that?’

“Joe Biden, four years ago, already had severe mental diminution. He was not mentally up to the campaign. And what did they do? They literally locked him in the basement,” the senator said.

Cruz said, blasting the “terrible” vision for America offered by the Harris-Walz campaign:

I don’t know if the White House is a basement, but if they have it wouldn’t surprise me if they had him chained to a wall. I mean, he was not allowed out. He was not allowed in camera sight. He was not allowed to speak to a microphone. And, and I think they put Kamala in the same cell.

“Their vision for America is terrible. It is radical. It is extreme,” he said, pointing to her support of open borders, soft-on-crime policies, and appeasement of adversaries.

WATCH:

The latest with @benfergusonshow: Kamala Harris Enters Witness Protection–check out the new episode of #Verdict! https://t.co/8PcHy8mJgY — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 9, 2024

Cruz’s critique comes as others blast Harris for her refusal to do a sit down interview or press conference since her coronation at the hands of Democrat elites.

“DAY 19: Kamala hasn’t done a single interview nor press conference since she forced Biden off the ticket,” RNC Research pointed on Friday.

The day prior, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), former President Donald Trump’s running mate, also called out Harris for hiding as Trump gladly held a press conference, taking a variety of questions.

RELATED: Trump Criticizes the Way Kamala Harris Became the Nominee

<p><img src=

“President Trump is taking questions from reporters as Kamala Harris hides behind a teleprompter,” Vance said. “It’s been 18 days since she answered real questions from the media. #wheresKamala.”