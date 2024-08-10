An illegal alien who “should not be in the country” has been accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in the sanctuary state of Illinois, Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey says.

Juan Alvizar, a 38-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged this week with sexually assaulting a child under 13 years old near Bourbonnais, Illinois. Details of the case have remained sealed by law enforcement to protect the privacy of the child involved.

“Although we want to make every effort possible to maintain the privacy to the victim in this particular case, I think it’s vitally important to the residents of Kankakee County to understand that this heinous act was completely avoidable based solely on the fact that this offender should not be in the country,” Sheriff Mike Downey said in a statement.

“I want to thank all of our deputies and investigators that have spent a great deal of time and effort working on an extremely challenging and disturbing case,” Downey said.

Following his arrest, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents issued a detainer for Alvizar, requesting custody of him if he is released from Kankakee County custody at any time.

Alvizar remains in jail at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.