Nolte: Most Voters Believe Illegal Aliens Are Registered to Vote

Polling shows that 55 percent of voters are concerned that non-citizens and illegal aliens are registered to vote.

They are right to be concerned.

Rasmussen Reports surveyed 1,069 likely voters and asked, “How likely is it that non-citizens are illegally registered to vote in the city where you live?” A full 55 percent said it was either “very likely” (32 percent) or “somewhat likely” (23 percent). Only 37 percent said it was “somewhat unlikely” (23 percent) or “very unlikely” (14 percent).

Voters should be concerned about this because it is happening in Democrat-run states all over the country. For example, Democrat governors of New York, Illinois, and California have deliberately created a loophole that gives illegal aliens driver licenses, which can then be easily exploited to register to vote.

These states also do not have voter ID laws.

These states (and many others) also refuse to audit their voter rolls to remove voters who have died or moved out of state.

So it works like this… Left-wing organizers keep track of who has moved and died. Those names are given to non-citizens. Without voter ID, those non-citizens can vote using that person’s name undetected. When the corporate media tell you there’s no proof of vote fraud, they are hiding behind this untraceable scam.

Here’s a good example of how this works. Now that Ohio is in Republican hands, a recent audit found 499 non-citizens registered to vote. Those names have now been removed. But had they not been removed, those 499 non-citizens could have voted without being detected.

Knowing all this, imagine what would happen if Kamala Harris has her way and gives amnesty to America’s illegal aliens, as many as 22 million of them, and institutes nationwide mail-in voting. Already the Biden-Harris administration promised to veto a bill that would require proof of citizenship to vote.

WATCH — Donald Trump: “I Will Immediately Demand Voter ID, Same-Day Voting, and Only Paper Ballots”

Donald J. Trump / Rumble

Rasmussen also asked voters if only American citizens should be allowed to vote. A whopping 85 percent said yes, while only 11 percent said no.

When asked if they would support their state government auditing voter rolls to remove non-citizens, 78 percent said they would support the audit, while only 17 percent are against it.

Voter roll audits, voter ID, and overall voter integrity issues are popular across all political parties and demographics. Nevertheless, Democrat politicians remain adamant in their opposition to these reforms. Democrats will never surrender their cheating edge, especially in a closely divided country where elections frequently come down to a few thousand votes.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.