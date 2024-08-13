Americans Increasingly Want Woke Corporations to Shut Up About Politics

Americans have become increasingly tired of business weighing in on current events in politics, according to a Gallup poll released on Tuesday.

In 2022, 48 percent of Americans, or nearly half, wanted business to weigh in on current events and politics. Now, two years later, only 38 percent want them to weigh in on politics, a two-year drop from just two years ago.

The Gallup survey also found that Americans across nearly all age groups, both genders, all races, and all partisan backgrounds want to hear less from corporations about how they feel about current events:

Groups who were previously the most receptive to hearing from businesses are now considerably less likely to say so. In 2022, three-quarters of Democrats thought businesses should take a stance on current events; yet, over the past two years, that support has decreased by 22 percentage points. Over the same period, Asian and Black adults have become 27 and 18 percentage points less likely, respectively, to think businesses should speak out. The only groups who now express majority support for businesses taking public stances are LGBTQ+ adults (55%), Black adults (54%) and Democrats (53%).

Only 22 percent of Republicans want businesses to weigh in on current events, whereas Democrats are the political affiliation that most wants business to weigh on current events.

Seventy-nine percent of Democrats want to hear from businesses about diversity, equity, and inclusion; 38 percent about climate change, whereas 36 percent Republicans would want businesses to weigh in on free speech, 33 percent want them to weigh in on mental health, and 28 percent on health care.

More than three-fifths of Democrats and Republicans say that they would be less likely to purchase a service or good from a company that has endorsed a candidate from their opposing party.

Gallup concluded, “As Americans collectively turn their attention to the 2024 presidential race and the parties’ respective platforms on a host of policy issues, their tolerance for businesses that wade into those debates continues to wane.”

Gallup surveyed 5,835 American adults between April 29 and May 6.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.