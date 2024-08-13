President Joe Biden did something “impossible” in achieving unity, because “both sides hate him,” former President Donald Trump said during a lengthy and comprehensive discussion with X owner Elon Musk on Monday night.

Musk observed that the establishment media and allies are attempting to rewrite history, posturing Vice President Kamala Harris as a “moderate” when that has been anything but the case.

“She wants to have open borders, and now she’s going like she’s tough on the border. It’s such a lie,” Trump observed as Musk described Harris as “far left — like far, far left.”

“Worse than Bernie Sanders. She is considered more liberal by far than Bernie Sanders,” Trump said, likely referencing the 2019 GovTrack scorecard that rated Harris as the most liberal senator, even more so than Sanders. However, GovTrack has since deleted that page, and GovTrack founder Joshua Tauberer has since said the data displayed was “not sufficient to create a reliable portrait of the activity of legislators.”

“The page that you are referring to was based on a single calendar year. Several years ago we discontinued creating new single-calendar-year ‘report cards,’” he said.

“She’s a radical-left lunatic. And if she’s gonna be our president very quickly, you’re not gonna have a country anymore,” Trump continued, warning that Harris will go back to all the things she actually believes in if she makes it to the Oval Office.

“She believes in defunding the police. She believes in no fracking. Zero. Now all of a sudden she’s saying, no, I will, I really want to see fracking. The day, if they got in, the day she got in, she’ll end fracking. And by the way, if people didn’t think that, the lunatics that really believe in that, they won’t vote for her,” Trump said before switching to Biden, noting that he has achieved the impossible on at least one front.

“You know, like the Palestinians and Israel, she [Harris] is so anti-Israel and she’s bad for both,” he said of Harris. “Biden actually did something that was impossible. Both sides hate him, you know, both sides. That was a hard thing to do — unification.”

LISTEN to the interview below: