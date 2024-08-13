Vice President Kamala Harris is worse than President Joe Biden, because she actually believes in the ideas touted by the radical left, former President Donald Trump said during an interview with X owner Elon Musk on Monday.

Trump made the remark while speaking about how Biden and Harris are not the candidates for anyone holding a pro-Israel position.

WATCH — Karine Jean-Pierre: No “Daylight” Between Biden and Harris on Policy:

C-SPAN

“And I say, if you’re a Jewish person or if you believe in Israel, if you’re a person that is very pro-Israel, if you vote for her, it’s worse than Biden,” Trump began, stating definitively that the U.S. currently has “no leadership.”

“There’s no respect for the United States of America with these people,” Trump said, warning that Harris will actually be far worse than Biden because she actually believes in the ideals touted by the radical left.

“And I’m telling you, you’ll be worse than him because she’s a believer in being radical left and he wasn’t.

Musk agreed, noting that independents and moderates would not agree with Harris’s track record, as it is incredibly far left.

WATCH — Matt Brooks: It’s Become “More Acceptable” for Democrats to Be Anti-Israel:

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News

“And we’re seeing just an overnight propaganda attempt to rewrite history and make it sound like Kamala’s moderate when she, in fact, is not moderate,” Musk observed, prompting Trump to remind listeners that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris’s running mate, is radical himself, providing one example.

“Tampons in boys’ bathrooms. And that means she believes in that too. I mean, she picked this guy because he was the closest to her. A lot of people thought she’d pick sort of the opposite, but she picked an anti-Israel radical left person,” Trump said, asserting that many say Harris is worse than Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), likely referencing the 2019 GovTrack scorecard that rated Harris as the most liberal senator in that session — even more so than Sanders.

WATCH — Sanders: “I Wanted” Walz to Be VP Pick, “He’s Passed Some Very Good Legislation”:

The website since deleted that ranking but provided an excuse, as detailed by Breitbart News:

GovTrack founder Joshua Tauberer provided an explanation for scrubbing the page to the National Desk on Thursday, explaining that the data reflected her activity from a specific congressional session, which they have suddenly decided is “not sufficient to create a reliable portrait of the activity of legislators.” That comes despite the fact that the original page contained a disclaimer of sorts explaining exactly that, stating that the snapshot “only takes into account a small aspect of reality.” “One of GovTrack.us’s foundational principles it to enable the American public to make data driven decisions based on the best information we can provide,” Tauberer said. “The page that you are referring to was based on a single calendar year. Several years ago we discontinued creating new single-calendar-year ‘report cards,’” he claimed.

“But she is far worse, they say, than Bernie Sanders,” Trump pressed. “If we have her as a president, if we have a Democrat at this moment as the president, I don’t think our country can survive.”

LISTEN to the interview below: