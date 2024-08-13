Elon Musk Urges Moderates to Back Donald Trump: ‘Path to Prosperity’

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk urged moderates to support former President Donald Trump during their conversation Monday night, saying he represents the “path to prosperity,” and Vice President Kamala Harris symbolizes a road to “deep trouble.”

Musk gave Trump his full endorsement during the more than two-hour-long interview on X at about the 2:23:25 mark.

“I think we’re in massive trouble, frankly, with a Kamala administration, and that’s my honest opinion,” Musk said. “I think, really, it’s essential that you win — for the good of the country — this election. And, I mean, that’s understating my opinion.”

Shortly after endorsing Trump, Musk, who classified himself as a “slightly left” moderate, appealed to moderates who were listening and urged them to back Trump at approximately 2:43:30.

In his appeal to moderates, Musk said that many Americans expected that the Biden-Harris administration “would be a moderate administration, but it’s not.” He predicted that Harris will have “an even further left administration” if she is elected.

“We want to have a future that is prosperous, and I think we’re just at this critical juncture, and I think this is a case of America is at a fork in the road,” Musk told Trump. “Like, you are the path to prosperity, and I think Kamala is the opposite. I mean, that’s my honest opinion.”

He added he would be “attacked like crazy” following the interview but emphasized, “I’m just trying to tell people my honest opinion.”

“I haven’t been … really active in politics before, and I’m just trying to point out that my track record, historically, has been moderate — if not moderate, slightly left,” he continued. “And, so, this is to people out there who are in the moderate camp to say, I think you should support Donald Trump for president.”

Musk believes America is in “deep trouble” if Harris wins.

Trump expressed gratitude to Musk for his endorsement.

“Well, I want to thank you. And, you know, I actually always did think of you as somewhat left, I must say that,” Trump said, drawing a laugh from Musk. “It’s even more of an honor to have your endorsement. I know how strong you feel about it.”