Elon Musk elaborated on why he endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election while speaking to him in an X Space on Monday, telling the 45th president, “We’re at a fork in the road of destiny of civilization … and you’re the right path.”

Musk also explained that he has always been a “moderate Democrat” or “slightly left,” but said the Democrats have gone too far. He then urged other moderates to vote for Trump, and he told the 45th president, “You are the path to prosperity,” adding that Vice President Kamala Harris “is the opposite.”

“I’d just like to note to the people listening, I’ve not been very political before,” Musk said. “They try to paint me as a far right guy, which is absurd because I like making electric vehicles, and solar, and batteries, helping the environment.”

“I supported Obama, I stood in line for six hours to shake Obama’s hand when he was running for president,” Musk continued. “So it’s not like I’m some sort of dyed in the wool, long-term Republican. I’d actually call myself historically a moderate Democrat.”

“But now, I feel like we’re really at a critical juncture for the country,” Musk added.

The SpaceX CEO went on to say, “I think a lot of people thought the [Joe] Biden administration would be a moderate administration, but it’s not. And obviously we’re just going to see an even further left administration with Kamala.”

“I mean, her dad is literally a Marxist economist. You can Google it. We’re not making that up. That’s how she was brought up,” Musk said. “We want to have a future that is prosperous, and I think we’re just at this critical juncture.”

“You are the path to prosperity, and I think Kamala is the opposite,” Musk told Trump.

“I’m just trying to tell people my honest opinion,” Musk said. “I haven’t really been active in politics before, and I’m just trying to point out that my track record historically has been moderate — if not moderate, slightly left.”

Musk then urged other moderates to vote for Trump in November, adding, “So this is to people out there who are in the moderate camp: I think you should support Donald Trump for president.”

