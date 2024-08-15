Alex Marlow: Kamala Harris Chose Tim Walz to Pacify the ‘Pro-Hamas’ Faction of Democrat Party

Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow told Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk that Vice President Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) as her running mate to pacify the “pro-Hamas” faction of the Democrat Party.

Kirk asked Marlow during Tuesday’s episode of The Charlie Kirk Show what choosing Walz over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) says about the Harris campaign’s strategy in this election, to which Marlow replied, “I think this is one of the most fascinating questions in the last week or two.”

“And the answer with my analyst hat on is that I think that the Democrats are more concerned that their base voters are not going to show up to the election,” Marlow said.

The editor-in-chief added that putting Shapiro on the ticket would mean selecting “a guy the donors would probably like better,” who would also be “catering to the Democrats who might still like fracking,” and “the Democrats who might still like Israel.”

“I think they’re more concerned about the pro-Hamas squad wing of the Party,” Marlow said. “I mean, you saw Jamaal Bowman going crazy online. He was so excited about the Walz pick.”

“So I think that that’s it,” he added. “They need to make sure their base turns out to vote, which to me, Charlie, sends a signal of weakness. Of course, we could be wrong on this, but I was pretty excited about the [Walz] pick.”

Kirk concurred, saying, “Yeah, just an absolute total radical that is one of the most radicals in the Democrat Party, who makes Bernie Sanders look like a moderate.”

The Turning Point USA founder then asked Marlow what he expects to see transpire at the upcoming Democratic National Convention (DNC).

“You can expect Biden in a few months to collect a huge bag of cash for going through that indignity,” Marlow said, adding that the Democrats are “afraid the DNC pro-Palestine, pro-Hamas protests were going to be so intense if Josh Shapiro was on the ticket.”

“Because Shapiro’s pitch on Israel is basically the same as Joel Pollak at Breitbart. So that was not going to fly with the would-be protesters,” he said. “I’m curious to see how the various Democrat factions commingle with each other.”

Marlow went on to say that the conservative movement has already had its “civil war,” adding, “And our side won — the America First side.”

“So people have mostly made their peace with that, or they’ve left and gone the David French way — we’re kind of all on the same page,” Marlow said, adding that the Democrats are not, and still have issues to work out within their own Party.

“They’re not [in agreement] on a few issues,” Marlow noted. “So I’m hoping there’s going to be some drama.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.