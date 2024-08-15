Exclusive – Donald Trump: Kamala Harris Picked Tim Walz Despite Stolen Valor Because Democrats ‘Don’t Care About the Military’

PALM BEACH, Florida — Former President Donald Trump told Breitbart News exclusively that Vice President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate despite his history of stealing valor because Democrats do not care about veterans and the military.

“I think for the Democrats they did because I don’t think they care,” Trump said in an interview at Mar-a-Lago last week. “I don’t think they care about his military service because they don’t care about the military. I think they did for themselves, but I don’t think they did for the country.”

Walz’s history of stealing valor — he claimed he was “in war” when he certainly was not — has become a major liability for Democrats and for Harris. Several establishment media outlets like ABC News, CNN, and more have even ripped into Walz on this front, and on Thursday in Pennsylvania Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) held a press conference alongside several veterans at a Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) local where they ripped into Walz more on this.

🚨MUST WATCH: Green Beret @PatHarriganNC TORCHES Freakish Timothy Walz: "The Command Sergeant Major who replaced him, the mother of one of his unit's fallen soldiers and the unit's Chaplain are calling him a coward. How DARE Tim Walz call it simply partisan attacks." pic.twitter.com/kLPQDL9H7H — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 15, 2024

Former Attorney General Eric Holder, who was one of former President Barack Obama’s closest confidantes, led the vetting for Harris for her running mate selection process. Asked if Holder and other Democrats, like those who might want to seek the Democrat nomination for president such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, and more, purposefully saddled Harris with a weak running mate in the hopes she loses this year thereby clearing the way for them in 2028 so they would have a shot at the nomination in four years, Trump said he did not know.

“I don’t know,” Trump said. “I don’t know.”

But, Trump argued, he believes Harris will lose not because of her highly dishonest running mate or any internal Democrat chicanery but because she is a complete and total radical on the issues.

“I think Kamala is going to lose because she’s an ultra-left liberal who wants to defund the police, who wants no wall,” Trump said. “Don’t forget: I gave them 200 miles of wall, they could have had it up in three weeks, and they chose not to put it up. They sold it for five cents on the dollar.”

More from Trump’s latest exclusive interview with Breitbart News is forthcoming.