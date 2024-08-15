House Judiciary Report: Biden-Harris DHS Twice Freed Illegal Alien Caught with Machete Outside U.S. Capitol

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
ICE
John Binder

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) twice released an illegal alien into the United States who was later caught with a machete outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC.

An interim staff report from Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) House Judiciary Committee and Rep. Tom McClintock’s (R-CA) immigration subcommittee details the case of 23-year-old illegal alien Jose Leonardo Marquez-Marquez of Venezuela.

“For more than three-and-a-half years, President Joe Biden and ‘border czar’ Vice President Kamala Harris have orchestrated the largest mass release of illegal aliens into the country in American history,” the report begins:

Well over 7 million illegal aliens are now in the United States because of the Biden-Harris administration’s radical immigration policies. The results are all too predictable: cities overwhelmed, public services crushed, and communities shattered by the criminality of some illegal aliens. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News reported, Marquez-Marquez was arrested by U.S. Capitol Police the day after Christmas last year when he was caught outside the capitol “with a knife, a brick, and a machete,” according to a police report.

Marquez-Marquez was first arrested near the U.S.-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas, in late August 2022. The day after his apprehension by Border Patrol agents, Marquez-Marquez was released into the U.S. interior with DHS officials claiming his release was “due to detention capacity at the Eagle Pass North Station Sub: Soft-Sided Facility.”

As Jordan and McClintock note, DHS’s own detention space data shows the agency had available beds to hold Marquez-Marquez in their custody but chose not to.

During an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) check-in, a warrant for Marquez-Marquez’s arrest was issued as he was considered a “priority” for deportation by ICE agents. Marquez-Marquez, though, was released from ICE custody on his own recognizance.

Two months after the ICE check-in, Marquez-Marquez was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors say he was carrying a fake visa, a fraudulent Social Security Number, and had a machete on his person, as well as a brick in his hand.

Charges were subsequently dropped against Marquez-Marquez and he was transferred into ICE custody, the report states. As of late July, Marquez-Marquez remains in ICE custody pending deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.