President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) twice released an illegal alien into the United States who was later caught with a machete outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC.

An interim staff report from Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) House Judiciary Committee and Rep. Tom McClintock’s (R-CA) immigration subcommittee details the case of 23-year-old illegal alien Jose Leonardo Marquez-Marquez of Venezuela.

“For more than three-and-a-half years, President Joe Biden and ‘border czar’ Vice President Kamala Harris have orchestrated the largest mass release of illegal aliens into the country in American history,” the report begins:

Well over 7 million illegal aliens are now in the United States because of the Biden-Harris administration’s radical immigration policies. The results are all too predictable: cities overwhelmed, public services crushed, and communities shattered by the criminality of some illegal aliens. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News reported, Marquez-Marquez was arrested by U.S. Capitol Police the day after Christmas last year when he was caught outside the capitol “with a knife, a brick, and a machete,” according to a police report.

Marquez-Marquez was first arrested near the U.S.-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas, in late August 2022. The day after his apprehension by Border Patrol agents, Marquez-Marquez was released into the U.S. interior with DHS officials claiming his release was “due to detention capacity at the Eagle Pass North Station Sub: Soft-Sided Facility.”

As Jordan and McClintock note, DHS’s own detention space data shows the agency had available beds to hold Marquez-Marquez in their custody but chose not to.

During an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) check-in, a warrant for Marquez-Marquez’s arrest was issued as he was considered a “priority” for deportation by ICE agents. Marquez-Marquez, though, was released from ICE custody on his own recognizance.

Two months after the ICE check-in, Marquez-Marquez was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors say he was carrying a fake visa, a fraudulent Social Security Number, and had a machete on his person, as well as a brick in his hand.

Charges were subsequently dropped against Marquez-Marquez and he was transferred into ICE custody, the report states. As of late July, Marquez-Marquez remains in ICE custody pending deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.