James Carville: Republicans Support Israel Because ‘Jews Are Whiter than the Palestinians’

Democratic strategist James Carville told the Politics War Room podcast on Thursday that Republicans back Israel because conservatives are racist and Jewish people are “whiter” than Palestinians, hence more deserving of support.

The remarks occurred at the 1:13:21 mark, below:

The Daily Caller reported:

Democratic strategist James Carville during a Thursday podcast said Republicans only characterize themselves as Israel supporters because Jews are more white than Palestinians. Over 70% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents report having a positive view of Israel, while only 44% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents share this perception, according to Pew Research Center in 2022. Carville, on “Politics War Room,” said “racism” is what motivates the views of Israelis and Palestinians in response to a listener’s question regarding the Republican Party’s alleged embrace of “neo-Nazis,” which the listener suggested is inconsistent with the party’s pro-Israel stance. “It’s really about the misogyny and the racism that drives the thing, and we got to recognize that. It’s not about any policy prescription. And the reason I suspect that most of these people describe themselves as pro-Israel is because the Jews are whiter than the Palestinians, which I think drives a lot of what they are,” Carville said.

The shocking statement ignores the fact that the majority of Israelis are from non-European origins, and that Israeli Jews are often physically indistinguishable from Israeli Arabs or Palestinian Arabs, with Middle Eastern features.

Carville claimed that pro-Palestinian protesters were unfairly targeting Democrats with protests, not Republicans, because they believed Democrats would be more sympathetic. He called their decision to ignore Republicans “dumb-ass political shit.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.