Bill Maher: Democrats Went from ‘Men Can Have Babies’ to ‘We Like the Terrorists’

HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher recently plastered the Democrat Party for catering to antisemitic young people in universities and claimed that the Party has gone from “men can have babies” to “we like the terrorists.”

During the monologue of his recent show, Maher pointed out that the Democrats have gone from promoting progressive causes to pushing extremist, radical, hateful ideals popular on college campuses of late. And he said catering to these extreme ideals popular with some young people is an outrage.

“Their young people, their key constituency, not only don’t like their own civilization, they like the wrong one,” Maher exclaimed. “They actually think Hamas is a liberation movement. They chant for the Houthis. They’re chanting we will honor our martyrs at Yale. They’re looking for love in all the wrong countries.”

He then revealed some of the chants seen and heard at pro-Palestinian protests and espoused by those who support Hamas and Palestine.

“At Coachella this year, when an Irish rap group projected onto screens, ‘Fuck Israel, Free Palestine,’ it got big applause,” Maher continued. “Globalize the Intifada is the catchphrase that’s really catching on these days.”

He also criticized Vermont’s socialist Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for allowing the Palestinian flag to be flown during their recent speaking tour.

“What should have happened after that is one of the adults on stage should have told their young loyal followers, ‘This is not a symbol of freedom,’” he insisted before showing a U.S. flag and saying, “This is.”

All of this, Maher said, will eventually come home to roost and Democrats will pay a heavy price for leaning into this extremism.

“Especially the white ones, and they indulge all sorts of nonsense from their kids, a pattern that then continues on in the Democratic Party,” he said. “Last election, it was all the gender stuff—the insistence that men can have babies and such—and now I fear that ‘we like the terrorists’ is the new that.”

