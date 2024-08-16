Sen. JD Vance’s (R-OH) plane made an emergency landing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after the pilot reported a door malfunction, according to several reports.

After taking off, the Trump Force Two, which is reportedly “operated by Eastern Air” returned to land in Milwaukee around 1:30 p.m., officials from the airport confirmed to WISN ABC.

A spokeswoman for Vance, the Republican vice presidential candidate, confirmed that the pilot had “advised” that there “was a malfunction with the door seal.”

“The pilot advised there was a malfunction with the door seal,” Taylor Van Kirk, a spokeswoman for Vance, said in a statement. “As soon as the issue was resolved, the plane returned to its originally planned flight path back to Cincinnati.”

Vance’s plane was reported to have departed from Milwaukee around 2:15 p.m., according to the outlet.

The emergency landing of Trump Force Two comes a week after former President Donald Trump’s plane was diverted to Billings, Montana, due to a reported mechanical issue. Trump had been scheduled to land in Bozeman, ahead of his rally that day.