Trump Plane Diverted to Billings, Montana due to ‘Mechanical Issue’

Former President Donald Trump’s plane was diverted to Billings, Montana, due to a reported “mechanical issue” ahead of his rally in Bozeman.

Staff at Billings Logan International Airport confirmed that the former president had landed in Billings, though Trump had been scheduled to land in Bozeman, according to the Washington Post.

The drive from Billings to Bozeman is about two hours.

A spokesperson from the airport confirmed to the New York Post that Trump’s “aircraft had mechanical issues,” adding that the former president would fly on a private jet to Bozeman.

“I just landed in a really beautiful place, Montana,” Trump said in a video posted to Truth Social. “So beautiful flying over and you just look down, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be. “But, we have a very high rating in Montana. We have a lot of popularity, I like them, they like me.”

Trump added that he was in Montana “to do some fundraisers” and to support Montana Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy.

Sheehy is vying for Montana Sen. Jon Tester’s (D) seat. In a recent Emerson College/the Hill poll, Sheehy was reported to have a two-point advantage over Tester, 48 percent to 46 percent.

“We think he’s going to do really well,” Trump added. “We’re going to have a rally. And, it’ll be a lot of fun.”

The former president is scheduled to speak from Montana State University around 8:00 p.m. MT, according to Fox News.