Americans should not believe Vice President Kamala Harris when she says that inflation will be a “day one” priority for her because her “day one” was three-and-a-half years ago when she and President Joe Biden took over the White House, former President Donald Trump said during a rally in Asheville, North Carolina, last week.

Trump talked about the impact of inflation on the American people, largely identifying it as the most important subject for Americans.

“Inflation is the most important, but that’s part of economy,” Trump said, asking voters if they can really trust Harris to tackle that issue when the Biden-Harris administration has failed to do so since getting into office.

“Kamala has declared that tackling inflation will be a day one priority for her, but day one for Kamala was three-and-a-half years ago. Why hasn’t she done it?” Trump asked:

For greater perspective, prices have skyrocketed 20.2 percent since the Biden-Harris administration took office, data from the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) reveals. As Breitbart News observed, “That is the worst inflation record for any president since Jimmy Carter.”

This comes as the Biden-Harris administration largely makes no changes to their economic policies, instead embracing some of the largest deficit spending bills in recent history. It should be noted that it was Harris who cast the tie-breaking vote for the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which many experts say contributed to rampant inflation.

President Biden, however, remains in complete denial, telling BET News that his economic policies — dubbed “Bidenomics” — haven’t resonated with the American people “because the Republican Party and the MAGA Republicans have been opposed to it, and they’ve been beating up on it.”

“It’s just taking time for people to see it. And the other thing is, there’s not been a very good job done about saying this new billion-dollar bridge going over there is brought to you by Joe Biden,” he claimed.

This comes as grocery prices alone, under the Biden-Harris administration, surge over 21 percent. As Breitbart News reported:

Food inflation is at the heart of voter anxiety over price increases. The Financial Times poll found that seventy-eight percent of voters said food inflation is a major drag on their financial situation. Despite the rhetoric from the White House, which seeks to downplay this issue by pointing to recent moderations in price increases, the fact remains that grocery prices have skyrocketed under Harris’s watch. Harris played a pivotal role in the legislative agenda that led us to this point. Her tie-breaking votes in the Senate helped push through trillions in spending, which many economists say helped fuel the inflation crisis.

Instead of addressing the actual issue at hand, Harris has largely deflected, focusing, rather, on “corporate price gouging” instead of her economic policies, which have led to skyrocketing inflation.

