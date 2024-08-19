Hamas Flag Flown at Front of Pro-Palestinian March at DNC in Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois — A pro-Palestinian march at the Democratic National Convention featured a Hamas flag at the front of the procession on Monday afternoon, highlighting the radicalism of some of the more prominent participants.

Several thousand demonstrators rallied at Union Park for three hours before assembling on Roosevelt Road and marching toward the United Center, the venue for the convention.

Along the way, participants waved flags, carried signs with radical slogans (“Victory to the Palestinian Resistance!”) and joined extremist chants (“We don’t want no two states; give us all of ’48” — a call for destroying Israel entirely).

They also chanted slogans comparing the Chicago Police Department — whose members were protecting the march — to the Ku Klux Klan, and declared that “Zionists” were not welcome, which effectively excludes most Jewish people.

Among the flags were the green Hamas flag, emblazoned with the Islamic declaration of faith — the banner of the terrorist organization that has murdered thousands of innocent people, including 1,200 on October 7.

Breitbart News interviewed a group of Hamas supporters at Union Park, who were flying the Hamas flag upside-down by mistake.

They were also flying the black flag of jihad, and a Palestinian flag with the image of Abu Obaida, the Hamas spokesman.

Some of the slogans chanted by the protesters specifically denounced Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden for “genocide,” and accused them of “killing kids.” One sign carried by protesters read: “Abandon Kamala.”

One chant declared: “No Democrats are welcome here.”

At one point, participants breached the fencing, and entered the “secure” perimeter of the convention. After a confrontation with police, there were several arrests.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.