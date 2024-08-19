Leftist protesters chanted “Piggy piggy go back home” and “Pigs go home” during an anti-Israel protest outside the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

A protester could be seen tripping over a curb before getting back up and gesturing toward a police officer on a bike. Other police officers can be seen then trying to make their way on the side of the road, moving trash cans as the crowd of disgruntled protesters made their disdain of their presence known with a “Pigs go home!” chant. Another chant of “Piggy, piggy go back home” can be heard as a black police officer stands in the midst of the crowd.

The protest was part of a greater effort to spread a “free Palestine” message in the city where the DNC is holding their convention this week.

“150,000 people are dead,” one woman yelled as protesters crashed the DNC welcome party. “You are furthering a genocide. And the Harris-Biden administration keeps on funding it.”

As Breitbart News reported:

Hatem Abudayyeh, spokesperson for the pro-palestinian coalition, told reporters that “tens of thousands” of people will be marching in the street. “Almost 270 organizations from across the U.S. have joined the coalition to March on the DNC,” Abudayyeh said. “Tens of thousands [of people] will be out on the streets starting tomorrow, August 19 at noon, right here at Union Park to say, ‘Stop the genocide now, end U.S. aid to Israel and free Palestine.’” “Up until 2 p.m. when we step off, we’re going to be fighting for our rights and we’re going to be fighting for that route,” Abudayyeh added.

Notably, protesters were also seen holding a banner that read “Killer Kamala” as they marched through the streets.

