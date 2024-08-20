WATCH: Code Pink’s Medea Benjamin Won’t Tell Voters to Back Kamala Harris

CHICAGO, Illinois — Medea Benjamin, the co-founder of Code Pink, a radical anti-war group, told Breitbart News on Monday that she would not tell people to vote for, or against, Vice President Kamala Harris over her Israel policies.

Benjamin led about two dozen Code Pink activists in the pro-Palestinian march from Union Park to the United Center, the venue for the Democratic National Convention. Some carried anti-Israel (and antisemitic) signs, such as “Democrats are bought by Zionism,” playing on classic antisemitic themes of Jews and money. (Benjamin is Jewish.)

Benjamin and Code Pink tend to focus their attacks on conservatives, but are giving vent to anti-Israel sentiment on the left and within the Democratic Party, which has grown — especially since the Hamas terror attack of October 7.

Democrats have been reluctant to condemn the protesters or their rhetoric: President Joe Biden even told the convention that the protesters — who included openly pro-Hamas demonstrators — “have a point.”

Vice President Kamala Harris hopes to court the support of anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian voters on the left, who are a potentially important bloc in the swing state of Michigan but have declared themselves “uncommitted. To that end, she recently met, in secret, with the antisemitic mayor of Dearborn, Michigan, a leader in the “uncommited” movement.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.