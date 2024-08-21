Exclusive — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY): Kamala’s Top Priority Would Be Ukraine, Middle East

CHICAGO, Illinois — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) told Breitbart News on the floor of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris’s top priority would be Ukraine and the Middle East.

Velazquez previewed a Harris presidency in the moments before the second night of the convention kicked off at the United Center.

Asked what Harris’s top priority would be as president, Velazquez said: “First, to deal with current events in the world, such as Ukraine and the Middle East. And also the economy. She just came out with a proposal to deal with the economy, and that is vey important.”

Velazquez touted the economic performance of the Biden-Harris economy, citing economic growth and inflation that is the lowest among industrialized economies. “She knows that she has to build on that,” Velazquez said of Harris.

Velazquez likened the spirit of the convention to that of 2008, when Democrats nominated then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) as the first black nominee for president.

She dismissed polls that suggest some Hispanic voters are moving toward the Republican Party. That, she said, was “old news”: “Latinos are moving toward Kamala Harris.”

While Democrats had not been interested in elected Harris in 2019-2020, she said, there was enthusiasm this time around because she had never been given the opportunity to reach people before.

“People realize that she has great ideas, innovative ideas. She will make sure that her administration is going to be an inclusive administration, that will include everyone.”

“She’s talking about her vision for the future. The other guy is stuck in the past.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.