Poll: Republican Mike Erickson Tied with Democrat Andrea Salinas in Oregon’s Sixth District

Oregon Republican candidate Mike Erickson on Monday said that a recent poll proves that he can flip Oregon’s sixth district since Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-OR) has done little to combat inflation and crime.

The Erickson campaign commissioned Cygnal, a Washington, DC-based polling firm, which found that 45 percent of likely general election voters back Salinas and 43 percent back Erickson, with 13 percent who remain undecided less than three months before the November 5 congressional election.

With a 4.2 percent margin of error, this means that Erickson is statistically tied with Salinas.

Erickson said in a statement that that the proves reveals that Salinas has done little to alleviate the many issues facing Oregonians.

“Congresswoman Salinas has done little to address inflation, rising energy costs, and crime in our cities, and it’s no wonder this race is tied,” Erickson explained. “This poll proves that we can win, and as a businessman who has created jobs in Oregon, I know what it takes to fix inflation, keep our communities safe, secure our border, and serve as check-and-balance on Kamala Harris’ economic policies that are crippling middle-class families.”

The Cygnal survey found that Erickson would lead Salinas by three points after being informed about Erickson’s qualifications for Congress. It also shows that holds a lead with non-affiliated voters.

The 2024 race is essentially a rematch of the November 2022 midterm; Salinas beat Erickson last election by fewer than 10,000 voters, or 2.5 percent.

Erickson told the Oregonian that his status as a business owner makes him best suited to fight inflation and Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s economic agenda.

“Voters know Mike Erickson for who he really is: An out-of-touch millionaire and MAGA extremist who wants to ban abortion and raise taxes on the middle class,” Simone Archer-Krauss, Salinas’s campaign manager, said in a statement. “While we always knew this race would be tough, Andrea beat Mike Erickson once before. She fully intends to beat him again and continue delivering for the 6th District.”