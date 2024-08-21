Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Speak Friday About ‘Path Forward’

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will speak Friday about “his path forward” in the 2024 race, his campaign announced Wednesday.

Following reports of financial woes, rumors swirled Wednesday morning about Kennedy dropping out of the race.

If Kennedy does drop out of the race, political pundits wonder if he will endorse a partisan candidate, such as former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris.

Earlier in August, a report indicated Kennedy would endorse Harris, but Kennedy immediately released a statement denying the report.

Kennedy will speak at 2:oo p.m. Eastern time on Friday in Phoenix, Arizona, the same city in which Trump is reportedly scheduled to be.

In the weeks since President Joe Biden stepped aside, Kennedy’s polling numbers declined, along with his financial backing.

