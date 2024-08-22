Ralph Nader Blasts Democratic National Convention over Gaza

Former presidential candidate Ralph Nader on Thursday blasted the Democratic National Convention over the Gaza issue.

Nader said in a written statement on X/Twitter:

Under strict AIPAC demands, the Democratic National Convention rejected appeals by some of their own delegates and outside protestors to give a few minutes to a Palestinian American pediatrician back from Gaza to describe the horrors of civilian death and destruction and urge a permanent ceasefire. AIPAC demanded and received time on stage for an Israeli hostage family to speak to over 4000 delegates. Astonishing double-standard cruelty that will not be forgotten by millions of Arab and Muslim Americans. AIPAC made similar demands on the DNC in 2008 to stop Jimmy Carter—who brokered the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel—but later called out the Israeli regime for its apartheid practices. All former presidents usually get a few minutes on the stage. AIPAC humiliated Carter, who had to settle for silently walking across the stage with Rosalynn to mild applause. The power of the “Israeli Government Can Do No Wrong” lobby keeps intensifying to the detriment of the USA and its taxpayers.

AIPAC made similar demands on the DNC in 2008 to stop Jimmy Carter—who brokered the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel—but later called out the Israeli regime for its apartheid practices. All former presidents usually get a few minutes on the stage. AIPAC humiliated Carter,… — Ralph Nader (@RalphNader) August 22, 2024

The Associated Press (AP) reported:

The crowd of thousands slowly snaked through residential areas surrounding the United Center. Some wore red T-shirts that said “Not In Our Name” while others held signs that said “End U.S. Aid to Israel.” Pausing at the edge of a park to turn toward the convention center, they chanted: “DNC, you will see. Palestine will be free.” There was heavy police presence as protesters walked the blocks by the United Center, including at a park where a small group of activists breached an outer perimeter fence earlier in the week.

The AP continued, “In addition to police on bikes along the route, about 100 officers in riot gear and more than 20 law enforcement vehicles followed the marchers.”