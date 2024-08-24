Democrats Panic About RFK Jr. Endorsement of Trump

Democrats are panicking about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump, blasting out a press release Friday attempting to make it sound as if it does not benefit Trump in the slightest.

RFK Jr. formally suspended his presidential campaign on Friday during a speech, blasting the Democrat party for dismantling democracy and now standing as the party of censorship, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Money, and more.

“I left the party to run as an independent. The mainstream of American politics and journalism derided my decision,” he said, unleashing on the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for essentially rigging the primary for President Joe Biden, all while hiding his cognitive decline.

“And, most sadly — at all, for me, for the Democratic Party — in the name of saving Democracy, the Democratic Party set itself to dismantling it, lacking confidence in its candidate, that its candidate could win in a fair election at the voting booth,” he said, ultimately backing Trump — not Vice President Kamala Harris. Kennedy said Trump’s position on the Ukraine War “alone would justify my support.”

After that speech, not surprisingly, RFK Jr. appeared as the “special guest” at Trump’s speech in Arizona later that night, where Trump pledged to create a commission on presidential assassination attempts in tribute to Kennedy. Trump also pledged to establish a “panel of top experts working with Bobby to investigate what is causing the decades-long increase in chronic health problems and childhood diseases, including autoimmune disorders, autism, obesity, infertility, and many more.”

“Don’t you want to know that the food that you’re feeding them is not filled with chemicals that are going to give them cancer and chronic disease? And don’t you want a president that’s gonna make America healthy again?” Kennedy asked the crowd:

Many Democrats, including members of Kennedy’s own family, freaked out after he endorsed Trump, deeming it a “betrayal”:

Democrat party operative David Axelrod also melted down, mourning his “political hero”:

In an attempt to downplay the sheer magnitude of Kennedy’s endorsement, the DNC War Room blasted out a press release full of headlines, attempting to make it seem as if this endorsement is not significant at all. It shared a series of “key excerpts” from a variety of establishment media outlets.

It used a headline from USA Today, for example: “RFK Jr.’s exit shakes up 2024 race. But how much does his endorsement actually help Trump?” The “key excerpt” there is the following: “Given the growing negative perceptions that voters have about Kennedy, his endorsement poses a risk to Trump, who is no stranger to courting controversy.”

It shared a headline from the New York Times, reading, “Kennedy’s Decision Is Unlikely to Change the Race Dramatically.” The key quote from Democrats reads:

An endorsement of former President Donald J. Trump would be unlikely to change the nature of the race…it is hard to know how many of Mr. Kennedy’s supporters will vote in November. They are less likely than others to have voted in 2020, and are also less likely to say they will vote come November. And it has not been clear which candidate.

Democrats shared an excerpt from Forbes claiming that independents “tend to prefer Harris over Trump,” asserting that it is good that Kennedy is gone because it should give Harris more voters from this group. Additionally, Democrats shared another excerpt from U.S. News and World Report, quoting a former senior adviser to Biden who said Kennedy is showing “he was never a serious candidate.”

The sheer desperation continued, as Democrats quoted Axios, which concluded that “Kennedy’s plunging relevancy and bizarre news cycles raises doubts on how many votes he can really move to former President Trump’s column.”

It also provided a series of quotes from Democrat talking heads — from John King on CNN with Anderson Cooper to Chuck Todd on NBC News Now. Todd said: “I don’t think it matters at all. In fact, I think in order to be relevant, you better do something this week. …He didn’t run a campaign. …It’s not a serious campaign. Ironically, now the question I have is, if Kennedy does endorse Trump, how many states is his name still going to be on the ballot, and he may actually be hurting Trump more than he hurts Harris at the end of the day” [emphasis added]. “Now, you might be wondering why exactly Donald Trump’s team would want RFK’s endorsement, given the fact that his campaign has been really plagued by scandal after scandal,” Kristen Holmes on CNN said, as this quote apparently stood out to Democrats as proof that the endorsement does not matter. The end of the DNC War Room press release contains a series of tweets of quotes, wishing that the endorsement does not help Trump: