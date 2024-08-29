Liz Magill, who resigned as president from the University of Pennsylvania late last year after a disastrous Congressional testimony about rising antisemitism on campus, has found a new home at Harvard.

Magill will be taking a position as a visiting senior fellow “at Harvard Law School’s Center on the Legal Profession this fall semester, according to her updated curriculum vitae (CV), obtained by UPenn’s student newspaper, The Daily Pennsylvanian,” according to Fox Business.

The CV shows Magill will also serve as a visiting law professor at the London School of Economics through 2027. The outlet reported that, according to a source close to Magill, she “will not be teaching, and both opportunities are temporary, unpaid, and research focused.” Magill remains a law professor at UPenn, too.

Magill stepped down from her role as president of UPenn late last year due to mounting pressure over rising antisemitism on campus and following her testimony before Congress. As Breitbart News reported at the time:

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has resigned as president of the university in the wake of intense backlash over her failure during a recent congressional hearing on Capitol Hill to say whether advocating for the genocide of Jews is permissible on campus. “Dear members of the Penn community,” the university began in its announcement. “I write to share that President Liz Magill has voluntarily tendered her resignation as President of the University of Pennsylvania.”

Prior to her resignation, the University of Pennsylvania lost a reported $100 million donation following a tense hearing on the antisemitism in the wake of the horrific attack on Israel. At the time, Magill testified on Capitol Hill about antisemitism and did not directly answer questions about hate against Jews on campus.

“I am asking specifically: calling for the genocide of Jews, does that constitute bullying or harassment?” Rep. Elise Stefanik, (R-NY), asked Magill.

“If it is directed and severe or pervasive, it is harassment,” Magill responded.

“So, the answer is yes?” Stefanik asked.

“It is a context-dependent decision,” Magill shot back.

“It is a context-dependent decision? That’s your testimony today? Calling for the genocide of Jews is depending upon the context?” Stefanik said.

The testimony sparked tremendous backlash, with calls for Magill to resign. Democrat Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro called her responses “shameful.” According to a letter obtained by Axios at the time, Stone Ridge Asset Management CEO and Penn alumnus Ross Stevens withdrew an estimated $100 million donation to the school.

Harvard graduate Shabbos Kestenbaum called his alma mater’s decision to hire Magill “shameful.”

“Liz Magill, the former disgraced UPenn President, who couldn’t condemn the calls of genocide against Jews, has just been hired by Harvard,” Kestenbaum wrote on X. “This is a slap in the face to Jewish students. She will join her friend Claudine Gay as two equally incompetent ‘scholars.’”

