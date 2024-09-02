Press Vehicles Following Motorcade for Tim Walz Involved in Crash

Press vehicles following a motorcade for Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, have been involved in a crash, according to reports.

According to WISN, press vans with a motorcade en route to Milwaukee’s Summerfest grounds were involved in the accident on Monday. It does not appear that Walz was in any of the vehicles involved in the accident, as the crash “involved vans carrying press and staff members who were accompanying the vice presidential nominee,” according to the outlet. Walz is expected to speak at Milwaukee’s Laborfest on Monday.

A pool report update reveals that “several cars in the Walz motorcade crashed at about 12:57 p.m. — just a moment after I sent the last pool report.”

“A staff member in our press van appears to have a broken arm and is being treated by medics,” the update reads. “Everyone else is shaken but appears to be in okay condition.”

“We were violently thrown forward, as our van slammed into the one in front of us and was hit from behind,” the update added, and other minor injuries have been reported, as well.

It is also being reported that Walz’s vehicle continued on despite the crash.

Upon Walz’s arrival in Milwaukee, he did not speak to the press pool, falling in line with Harris, who wore earbuds while boarding a plane to Detroit, Michigan, on Monday — a move that was largely viewed as yet another way to avoid speaking to the press.

Harris has also faced scrutiny for unleashing another fake accent during that campaign stop.