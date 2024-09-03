Tim Walz Offered Parents Cash to Vaccinate Children as Young as Five

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, once pushed coronavirus vaccines so hard that he offered cash to parents who gave their children — as young as five — the shot.

In January 2022, Walz proudly announced a vaccine incentive program, “Kids Deserve a Shot,” offering $200 to families who brought their children ages 5-11 to get vaccinated.

“Big news: Starting this month, families who get their 5- to 11-year-olds vaccinated can get $200! That’s cash in your pocket for starting the year off right by protecting your child from COVID,” Walz announced:

Big news: Starting this month, families who get their 5- to 11-year-olds vaccinated can get $200! That’s cash in your pocket for starting the year off right by protecting your child from COVID. Learn more: https://t.co/HyyUjK9FTT pic.twitter.com/4WLq89YvHO — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 11, 2022

Indeed, the administration offered a $200 Visa gift card to Minnesota families who got their children in that age group “fully vaccinated.” In order to be eligible, parents or guardians were required to ensure their children had both the first and second shots between January 1 and February 28.

At the time, Walz cited the “Omicron surge” as a prime reason to push vaccinations on children.

“As Omicron surges across our nation, we’re continuing to use every resource we have to keep our families safe and healthy,” he said in a statement at the time.

“There’s a lot of highly transmissible virus circulating in our communities, but getting our children 5-11 years old vaccinated gives them critical protection against severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 and helps keep them in school,” he continued, again touting the “$200 cash in your pocket for getting this easy vaccination done at the start of the year.”

Nowhere in his statement was it mentioned that the coronavirus vaccine does not prevent transmission of the virus or protect the individual receiving the shot from contracting the virus — just ask vaccinated and boosted President Joe Biden, who canceled a Las Vegas speech in July after contracting the virus yet again.

In the fall of 2021, Walz touted the “Kids Deserve a Shot” program for Minnesotans aged 12 to 17, even offering scholarships up to $100,000 and $200 gift cards if they got the jab.

These incentives should come as no surprise, as Walz also ran a hotline in 2020 — the start of the coronavirus pandemic — for citizens to report their fellow Minnesotans who may have violated his draconian coronavirus orders.

