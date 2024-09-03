Former President Donald Trump told computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman that he did not want to put former first lady and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton “in jail” because it would have “looked so bad” for the United States. “I thought it looked terrible to take the president’s wife and put her in prison,” Trump said. “I want to bring the country together.”

“If you become leader again, you’ll have unprecedented power. Just on your own personal psychology, what does that power do to you? Is there any threat of it corrupting how you see the world?” Fridman asked Trump during Tuesday’s episode of the Lex Fridman Podcast.

“No, I don’t think so,” Trump replied. “Look, I’ve been there for four years. I could have done a big number on Hillary Clinton. I thought it looked terrible to take the president’s wife and put her in prison.”

“She’s so lucky I didn’t do anything,” Trump continued. “Hillary is a lucky woman because I had a lot of people pushing me to — they wanted to see something.”

The 45th president added that it would have looked very bad for the country to send a former first lady to jail.

“I thought it looked so bad,” Trump said. “Think of it, you have the President of the United States’ [wife] and you also had Secretary of State, right? She was. But you’re going to put the president’s wife in prison?”

“And yet, when I got out, they have all these hoaxes,” Trump added. “They have all these dishonest hoaxes, just like they did in the past with ‘Russia, Russia, Russia.’ That was a hoax. The 51 different agencies or agents, that was a hoax. The whole thing was a hoax.”

The former president went on to explain that his desire to unite the country was another reason for not wanting to put Hillary Clinton in jail.

“I didn’t want to put her in jail, and I didn’t,” Trump said. “And I explained it to people. You know, they say, ‘Lock her up, lock her up.’ We won. I said, ‘We don’t want to put her in jail. We want to bring the country together. I want to bring the country together.'”

“You don’t bring the country together by putting her in jail,” Trump asserted.

Democrats, on the other hand, wasted no time in making the United States look like a third world banana republic, Trump suggested:

“But then when I got out, you know, they went to work on me,” the 45th president said. “It’s amazing. They suffer from massive Trump Derangement Syndrome, TDS. And I don’t know if it’s curable from their standpoint.”

