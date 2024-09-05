A federal appeals court blocked a lower court decision on Monday that barred Florida from enforcing its ban on gender transitioning of minors.

This past June, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle blocked the law from being enforced while it faces appeals, but a 2-1 decision issued by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta on Monday will allow enforcement.

“The law revived by the ruling prohibits transgender minors from being prescribed puberty blockers and hormonal treatments, even with their parents’ permission,” noted ABC News. “It also required that transgender adults only receive treatment from a doctor and not from a registered nurse or other qualified medical practitioner. Adults who want the treatment must be in the room with the physician when signing the consent form.”

Florida has argued it will not seek to stop minors from maintaining or adopting a gender identity and will only target medical care for minors like “puberty blocking treatments and cross-sex hormones — giving testosterone to someone assigned female at birth, for example.”

Minors who already underwent treatment prior to law being passed in May 2023 would still be allowed to maintain their regiment while surgery was blocked.

The states with similar laws are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.