An illegal alien, previously deported from the United States, and his girlfriend were arrested after police in Fairfax County, Virginia, found two young boys chained up in their apartment.

Franklin Viera Guevara, a 29-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested along with his 47-year-old girlfriend Wedni Del Cid Rodriguez, and charged with child neglect, child cruelty, and child abduction after Fairfax County police officers found the woman’s two boys, seven and nine-years-old, chained to a post inside the couple’s apartment.

On August 15, police officers were called to the apartment, and when they arrived, they found the two boys had their ankles chained to a post next to a sleeping cot. One of the boys reportedly used a cellphone to take a picture of his chained ankle and sent it to his sister, who called the police to the apartment.

Police allege that when Guevara and Rodriguez were questioned about chaining up the two boys, they defended their actions, saying they only did it to “scare” the boys so they would not leave the apartment.

Guevara, Border Hawk first reported, was arrested in November 2018 near McAllen, Texas, after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. By February 2019, Guevara was deported to his native El Salvador by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Sometime after being deported, Guevara illegally crossed the southern border again and made his way to Fairfax County, where he lived with Rodriguez at the apartment. It is unclear how long Guevara has been living in the U.S.

Rodriguez has been released on bond, while Guevara remains held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond. ICE agents have lodged a detainer against him, requesting custody if he is released from jail at any time.

