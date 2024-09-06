President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have funneled over a million foreign workers into United States jobs while native-born Americans continue to fall out of the workforce.

The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics report for August reveals the extent to which Biden and Harris’s mass migration agenda has significantly impacted the nation’s labor market — tilting it in favor of newly arrived migrants released into the United States interior from the southern border.

Over the last year, the report states, about 1.24 million foreign workers have secured jobs, while during the same period, 1.32 million fewer native-born Americans now hold U.S. jobs.

“[August] jobs report shows more pain for native-born Americans, who’ve lost more than 1.3 million jobs over the last year, while foreign-born workers have gained over 1.2 million jobs – the American worker has been left behind in this “recovery,” Heritage Foundation Economist E.J. Antoni writes.

Since 2019, before the Chinese coronavirus pandemic shut down the U.S. economy, foreign workers have overwhelmingly won out in the workforce compared to native-born Americans.

“Employment among foreign-born workers has increased 4.4 million since pre-pandemic (and is back on trend) while jobs among native-born Americans have fallen 833k over that same time — literally no progress in 5 years,” Antoni notes.

During a speech on Friday, former President Donald Trump blasted the Biden-Harris administration over the jobs report.

“So foreigners coming in illegally, largely illegally into our country, took the jobs of native-born Americans and I’ve been telling you that’s what’s going to happen,” Trump said.

In July, a Pew Research Center study found that as of 2022, more than 30 million legal immigrants and illegal aliens were holding U.S. jobs — a 20-percent increase over the last 15 years. During the same period, the number of native-born Americans who have been added to the workforce has increased by less than 10 percent.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.