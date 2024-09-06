Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson announced that he was “honored to serve as the national faith chairman” for former President Donald Trump and his campaign.

In a post on X, Carson praised Trump for having been a “staunch supporter of the faith community” and added that he would “be again” after he is elected president in November. Carson’s statement came in response to Trump announcing that Carson would serve as the National Faith Chairman for the Trump campaign and reach out to evangelicals “to promote the protection of religious freedom.”

“I am honored to serve as the national faith chairman for the campaign and my friend, @realDonaldTrump,” Carson wrote. “It’s imperative that the faith community realizes what is at stake in this election.”

“President Trump was a staunch supporter of the faith community and he will be again as our 47th President,” Carson added.

In Trump’s press release, he explained that Vice President Kamala Harris “and the radical left” had “waged war on America’s faith community.” Trump added that Carson would “work with leaders of the faith community on behalf of the campaign to promote the protection of religious freedom” in the United States.

“Kamala Harris and the radical left have waged war on America’s faith community since the day they took office,” Trump said in a press release. “Her selection of Governor Tim Walz as her Vice-Presidential nominee solidifies their commitment to intensifying those efforts. Ben Carson, a man of unwavering faith, is the perfect person to work with leaders of the faith community on behalf of the campaign to promote the protection of religious freedom and prosperity in our country. Nobody was a bigger champion for the faith community than me, and I look forward to working with Ben Carson to fight back against Kamala Harris’ war on faith and making America great again in November.”

Carson, who previously ran for president in 2016, endorsed Trump after he exited the race.

During the 2016 presidential election, Carson defended Trump as being the “right leader for a time such as this.”

After Trump was elected president in 2016, Carson joined the Trump administration as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

As Breitbart News has previously reported, while serving in this role, Carson was invited by Trump to offer a prayer during the beginning of a cabinet meeting:

During his prayer, Carson observed that “separation of church and state means that the church does not dominate the state, and it means the state does not dominate the church.”

Carson has also spoken out against abortion. While speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2019, he spoke about his time working as a neurosurgeon and how he had operated on prematurely born babies, explaining that “they can feel” and “can react.”