Judge Juan Merchan Postpones Donald Trump’s Sentencing Until After Election

Judge Juan Merchan postponed Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s sentencing for his business records conviction until after the election, delivering the former president a significant victory.

After a previous delay, Trump’s sentencing had been set for September 18. Merchan has now pushed the sentencing date further — to November 26.

Trump requested the delay to attain more time to challenge the conviction.

This is not Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s first setback after successfully convicting Trump on 34 counts in May. After a Supreme Court ruling in July that said that presidents enjoy presidential immunity for official acts, Trump has requested Merchan throw out his conviction, prompting the initial sentencing delay.

Trump has also attacked Merchan for profiting financially from his prosecution. The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed his daughter, Loren Merchan, for all documents related to her company’s work for Democrat campaigns, including the Biden-Harris campaign, which has attacked Trump for his legal battles, including those inside Merchan’s courtroom.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.