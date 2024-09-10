CNN Flash Poll: Kamala Harris Beat Donald Trump in Debate 63 to 37%

A CNN flash poll conducted on Tuesday showed that Vice President Kamala Harris beat former President Donald Trump in the first presidential debate, 63 to 37 percent.

Going into the debate on Tuesday night, the 605 registered U.S. voters polled by CNN said they were split 50/50 on who would perform well. Following the debate, 63 percent said Harris won while the former president stood at 37 percent. Per CNN:

The poll’s results reflect opinions of the debate only among those voters who tuned in, and aren’t representative of the views of the full voting public. Debate watchers in the poll were 6 points likelier to be Republican-aligned than Democratic-aligned, making for an audience that’s about 4 percentage points more GOP-leaning than all registered voters nationally.

The results are almost a 180 reversal from the June flash poll when former President Trump debated President Joe Biden.

“Voters who tuned in for the debate between Trump and Joe Biden said, 67% to 33%, that Trump outperformed his Democratic rival. In 2020 and 2016, Biden and Hillary Clinton were seen by debate watchers as outperforming Trump across the presidential debates,” noted the outlet.

The flash poll conducted by SSRS Opinion Panel has a sampling error of +/- 5.3 percentage points. Another flash poll from CNN showed that Kamala’s favorability rose slightly by four points during the debate.

“Registered voters who watched Tuesday’s debate ended the night with split opinions of Kamala Harris: 45% say they view her favorably, and 44% unfavorably,” said CNN.

“That’s an improvement from before the debate, when 39% of the same voters said they viewed her favorably. Debate watchers’ views of Trump, meanwhile, shifted little – 39% rated him favorably and 51% unfavorably following the debate, similar to his pre-debate numbers among the same voters,” it added.

