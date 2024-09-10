CLAIM: Vice President Kamala Harris claimed during Tuesday’s debate that former President Donald Trump wants to “terminate” the U.S. Constitution.

VERDICT: FALSE. Harris took Trump’s remark completely out of context. Trump does not want to casually “terminate” the Constitution and has refuted this lie himself.

“Let’s talk about extreme and understand the context in which this election in 2024 is taking place. The United States Supreme Court recently ruled that the former president would essentially be immune from any misconduct if he were to enter the White House,” Harris said.

“Again, understand, this is someone who has openly said he would terminate, I’m quoting, terminate the Constitution of the United States, that he would weaponize the Department of Justice against his political enemies, someone who has openly expressed disdain for members of our military,” Harris said, repeating several debunked left-wing talking points.

“Understand what it would mean if Donald Trump were back in the White House with no guardrails, because certainly we know now the court won’t stop him. We know JD Vance is not going to stop him. It’s up to the American people,” she said.

Harris’s “terminate” the Constitution claim likely stems from his reaction in 2022 to a bombshell report that the Democrat Party colluded with what was then known as Twitter to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the 2020 presidential election.

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” Trump posed on Truth Social at the time, suggesting that a “massive fraud” of that magnitude could allow for the termination of all “rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

Trump emphasized that the Founding Fathers “did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

After that, media outlets ran wild, and Trump set the record straight, making it clear that he does not want to “terminate” the Constitution.

“The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution,” Trump said, refuting these claims.

“This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their HOAXES & SCAMS. What I said was that when there is ‘MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION,’ as has been irrefutably proven in the 2020 Presidential Election, steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG,” he explained.

“ONLY FOOLS would disagree with that and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA!” he added.