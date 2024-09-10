Vice President Kamala Harris (D) exhibited odd facial expressions during the debate with former President Donald Trump on Tuesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Social media users shared photos and videos that showed Harris’s reactions during the first half of the debate. One image caught the moment the vice president held her hand to her chin as she peered at Trump from across the stage:

In a video clip, Harris was seen throwing up her hand in reply as Trump spoke about policies. Harris appeared to say, “That’s not true, that’s not true,” while shaking her head:

In another clip, Harris was trying to emphasis a point about abortion when she lifted her eyebrows and moved her hands in a circular motion. She then turned to Trump with a scowl:

When Trump said, “She’s a Marxist, everybody knows she’s a Marxist,” Harris threw back her head as if to laugh off his comments:

A Quinnipiac poll released Monday showed Trump opened a four-point lead over Harris in Georgia, Breitbart News reported.

“The poll is significant because Harris is desperately trying to win Georgia to reduce Trump’s multiple paths to victory. Georgia was the first state Harris visited after the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in August,” the outlet said.

In addition, a poll published Tuesday showed Trump and Harris were neck and neck nationally. However, Trump has the momentum after surging three points in a month,” the Breitbart News article said.