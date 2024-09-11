What ‘Komrade Kamala’ DIDN’T Say in Last Night’s Debate

The following content is sponsored by Paradigm Press.

Last night’s debate was a disaster for Kamala Harris and the Dems.

As usual, she cackled her way through several hard-hitting and important questions facing Americans today…

And tried to blame Trump for everything from immigration to gun violence to unemployment.

But what’s worse than the lies she tried to spin, or the socialist agenda she tried to push…

Is the one crucial thing she did NOT mention…

And the devastating consequences it could have for every single American patriot.

“Make no mistake,” says Jim Rickards, “Despite her abysmal debate performance, Kamala and the Dems are still a major threat to the American people.”

“In fact,” he says, “I believe they’re about to trigger a MASSIVE election meltdown.

“One that will cause a 50 percent market crash, the final collapse of the U.S. dollar… even violent riots on the streets.”

Rickards is the man who accurately predicted Trump’s presidential win in 2016.

The 2008 housing crisis…

The COVID-19 pandemic…

And even Biden dropping out of the race nearly a year ago.

And today, he’s made his most urgent prediction EVER.

“This is going to be the most chaotic election in U.S. history,” he says.

“But I’ve pinpointed five simple things every American should do RIGHT NOW to prepare for the fallout.”

If you’re a concerned American, you need to know Rickards’ five simple steps before it’s too late.

His latest presentation should be required viewing for every concerned American.

Click the link below to view it immediately.