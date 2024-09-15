Donald Trump is safe after “gunshots in his vicinity,” the Trump campaign said Sunday.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity,” Trump campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement. “No further details at this time.”

According to one report, the gunshots were fired while Trump was at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he was golfing today.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., said a suspect has been apprehended and an AK-47 rifle was found in the bushes at Trump National, citing law enforcement officials.

Trump was shot in the ear on July 13, 2024, at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, narrowly avoiding death. The Secret Service has been blamed for security failures that day, with the director stepping down under pressure soon after.

This is a developing story.