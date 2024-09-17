VIDEO: Kamala Harris Criticizes Lack of Registration for Handgun Sales

Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris criticized the lack of registration for handgun sales during a Tuesday question-and-answer with reporters at the National Association of Black Journalists.

Harris was asked about handguns and responded by pushing an “assault weapons” ban.

She then pushed universal background checks, saying, “…Before someone can buy a lethal weapon — if they’ve been found by a court to be a danger to themselves or others, you might just want to know.”

The reporter then interrupted, saying, “Respectfully, we do understand that.”

The reporter continued, “I’m asking specifically about handguns.”

Harris quipped that “universal background checks apply to handguns,” but the reporter continued by saying, “But, in many instances, those handguns are not even bought lawfully.”

Harris then switched gears and talked about how she protested at gun shows in the past and about “closing the gun show loophole” by requiring sellers of handguns “to register their sales.”

On August 30, 2015, Breitbart News pointed to a University of Chicago Crime Lab study, which interviewed Cook County Jail “inmates who were facing gun charges or whose criminal background involved gun crimes” and learned that those criminals get guns on the streets from “personal connections” rather than outlets like guns shows and the Internet.

According to the Chicago-Tribune, Crime Lab co-director Harold Pollack said that the study shows that “some of the pathways [regarding guns] people are concerned about don’t seem so dominant.” He said very few inmates indicated using gun shows or the Internet. Rather, they get the guns in undetectable ways on the street. He said the inmates know they run the risk of being caught by police but “were less concerned about getting caught by the cops than being put in the position of not having a gun to defend themselves and then getting shot.”

