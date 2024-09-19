Exclusive — Rep. Thomas Massie Promotes Constitutional Carry Act

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is promoting the National Constitutional Carry Act, discussing it during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Massie introduced the legislation last week, which will “ensure Americans’ Second Amendment right to carry firearms in public spaces is protected throughout the country,” according to his press release.

“There’s been push for reciprocity. A lot of states have reciprocity,” he said, noting that many states do it voluntarily.

“Now most states are doing that voluntarily, but you’ve got these states like New York, where it’s really hard to get a permit and they don’t want to honor the permit. Let’s say [you’re] from Kentucky. I’m from Kentucky, so there’s been this reciprocity push, but what’s happened in the meantime is 29 states have constitutional carry. So what do you do when you go to New York and … you don’t even have a permit, and you want them to honor your constitutional carry?” Massie asked.

Massie said it is time to tell all states, federally, that they must “honor the Second Amendment, and every state becomes constitutional carry, regardless of your state that you have your primary residence in.”

The congressman said it is a really short and simple bill, “and three of those pages are just findings of history.”

“And then I resolved that every state has to recognize your right to bear arms. You know, we’ve got the right to keep arms, that’s recognized. But if you’re allowed to have a gun in New York, you are allowed to carry that gun in New York. If you’re allowed to have a gun in Kentucky, you’re allowed to carry that gun in Kentucky without begging that state government for permission, and it doesn’t matter if you’re out of state or in state, because this would be nationwide, and it would even include D.C. and Guam and Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands,” he explained.

LISTEN:

Read the text of the bill here.