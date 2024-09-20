Mark Krikorian, the executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, says President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s policy of “unlimited immigration” to the United States has been carried out “on purpose — not due to incompetence.”

During a House Oversight Committee hearing this week, Krikorian clarified that Biden and Harris’s welcoming of millions of migrants to American communities in less than four years is deliberate, not by accident.

“The Biden-Harris record on immigration is the result of neither incompetence nor failure. The largest border crisis in the history of our country, probably the largest such event in human history, began on January 20, 2021, on purpose — not due to incompetence,” Krikorian said:

Since that date, there have been more than 10 million encounters of inadmissible aliens at our borders, millions of whom have been and who continue to be unlawfully allowed to enter the United States. This did not happen because the Biden-Harris administration and its impeached Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas made mistakes or miscalculations. [Emphasis added]

Krikorian said Biden, Harris, and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s right-to-migrate ideology has dictated the administration’s official border policies even though they are contrary to federal immigration law.

“There are two ways of thinking about the immigration issue overall: Either no one in the world is allowed to come here and we make limited exceptions or everyone in the world is allowed to come here with certain limited exceptions,” Krikorian said:

The Immigration and Nationality Act, of course, is based on the former perspective. No foreigner has a right to move here, but we the people decide the specific grounds to admit a limited number of people. [Emphasis added] This administration’s approach to immigration is based on … the opposite view — that everyone in the world has a right to move here if they so wish and the American people have no right to place limits on immigration apart from those related to basic safety. [Emphasis added]

Krikorian said that instead of the term “open borders,” he prefers to more accurately describe the Biden-Harris policy as one of “unlimited immigration” regardless of the impact on American citizens.

“I would describe the Biden-Harris approach to immigration as one of unlimited immigration that holds that any limits on the levels of immigration are morally indefensible and circumventing those limits by any means is a moral duty,” Krikorian said.

“This is fundamentally contrary to federal law, of course, but also contrary to the Constitution and the sovereignty and consent of the government,” he continued.

Krikorian’s testimony comes as a report from the House Homeland Security Committee, published this week, detailed how more than 85 percent of migrants arriving at the southern border are being released into American communities.

