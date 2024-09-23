Kamala Harris Campaign Refuses to Discuss Her Amnesty Plan for Illegals

Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign is refusing to discuss the details of the Democrat candidate’s plan for amnesty for millions of illegal aliens living in the United States.

For months, Harris has promised to give amnesty to most of the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living across the United States.

During her speech at the Democrat National Convention (DNC) last month, Harris said Americans should “live up to our proud heritage” and provide illegal aliens with “an earned pathway to citizenship,” among other things.

In 2019 while running for the Democrat nomination for president Harris outlined her amnesty plans, which included taking executive action to ensure millions of illegal aliens could secure visas, green cards, and, eventually, naturalized American citizenship.

“As president, Harris will take executive action to keep immigrant families together and eliminate barriers that prevent Dreamers from accessing a path to U.S. citizenship,” Harris’s 2019 presidential platform read:

We estimate the plan will protect over 6 million immigrants from deportation, add up to $445 billion to U.S. GDP over ten years, and provide America’s 2.1 million Dreamers a path to citizenship if they have a congressionally-required family- or employment-based grounds to adjust status. [Emphasis added]

Axios asked Harris’s presidential campaign about the amnesty plans, but a spokesman refused to elaborate on the specifics.

“Asked this week whether she’d take those same executive actions, her campaign declined to answer,” Axios’s Alex Thompson and Stef Kight report:

Spokesperson Ian Sams said: “The vice president has fought for Dreamers throughout her career and is proud of the actions taken under her and President Biden to expand protections for them, including the executive action President Biden took this year, which she supported.”

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll found that a majority of likely voters blame Harris for record levels of illegal immigration over the last three and a half years.

In April of 2021, President Joe Biden asked Harris to lead the administration’s effort in “stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border.” As a result, many media outlets and lawmakers began referring to Harris as the “border czar.”

